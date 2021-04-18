Lorenzo the Louisiana pup is ready for a snuggle buddy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lorenzo is a two month old male shepherd blend from a rescue partner over in Louisiana.

Snuggling is his forte but he is also an avid adventurer.

This shepherd pup is currently eight pounds and will grow to about 32 to 45 pounds.

Having a puppy is like having a newborn baby and needs a lot of loving.

His adoption fee is $525, including a microchip fee and is already neutered.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is now allowing children to celebrate their birthdays surrounded by creatures of all kinds at the Animal Center!

The animal-themed parties are sure to give your child an unforgettable experience with hands-on animal encounters, private use of outdoor spaces, a pavilion, games, party favors, face painting and more.

COVID-19 safety protocols will of course be in place, including party size limits, social distancing, and sanitizing.

Celebrations at the Helen Woodward Animal Center go to supporting orphan pets with parties starting at $225.

Holly Mendell from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet brought Lorenzo to KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.