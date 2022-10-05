Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter turned country queen, passes away at 90

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Loretta Lynn, the country music icon known for her honest storytelling and strong voice passed away at the age of 90 Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn’s song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” is an American classic and her influence on the country music genre continues to this day. Her name will no doubt be cemented into eternal stardom alongside other country music institutions like Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline.