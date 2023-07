Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler hosts youth football camp at Carlsbad High School

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler touching down at Carlsbad High School hosting a youth football camp.

The camp drawing over 400 young athletes, all wanting to learn skills from the star running back.

We hear from Ekeler on what impact he hopes to leave behind, what being in San Diego is like.. and of course his thoughts on the power duo 5-star recruit Julian Sayin and standout running back Mason Walsh at Carlsbad HS!