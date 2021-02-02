Los Angeles Chargers GM shares memories of slain Cathedral Catholic teacher Mario Fierro

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Cathedral Catholic High School teacher was fatally shot on a North Park roadside Monday morning.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 7 a.m. Monday found 37-year-old Mario Ferrio mortally wounded on a sidewalk in the 4500 block of Kansas Street. The victim died at the scene.

Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Mario Ferrio’s impact on students at Cathedral Catholic High School. Ferrio taught Telesco’s children.

“He was a special person and will be greatly missed. I feel for everybody in NDA (Notre Dame Academy) and the Cathedral Catholic the community all the students and parents that came through and dealt with Mario Ferrio on a daily basis,” said Telesco.

A 30-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting a Cathedral Catholic High School teacher on a North Park roadside, police reported.

Jesse Milton Alvarez was arrested without incident Monday night at a Serra Mesa home and was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the slaying or the relationship, if any, between Alvarez and Fierro.

Brown said Monday that Fierro was shot after getting into some kind of dispute with his assailant, who drove off to the north in a small older- model vehicle following the gunfire.

Alvarez is being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Feb. 19, according to jail records.

Fierro was a 2002 graduate of the Carmel Valley secondary school where he went on to teach social science, starting in 2016, and also served as a football coach.