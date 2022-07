Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen hosts youth skills camp at Torrey Pines





Los Angeles star wide receiver Keenan Allen hosting a youth skills camp at Torrey Pines high school!

Allen, the San Diego Chargers third round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, back in San Diego where it all started for him!

The young athletes learning skills to apply to their game, but beyond that, leaving the camp with a memory they won’t forget.