Los Angeles County meets mark to open elementary schools





LOS ANGELES (AP) — Falling coronavirus rates are expected to allow elementary schools in Los Angeles County to reopen as early as this week, but that is not expected to immediately happen in the huge Los Angeles Unified School District.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement Monday night that it expects to announce Tuesday that the county has reached the threshold set by the state for reopening.

Health officials say schools wishing to reopen must submit plans to the county and the California Department of Public Health certifying that they have implemented safety measures. Los Angeles Unified, however, remains in negotiations with teachers about reopening.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted out the news, saying, “starting tomorrow, schools can reopen for grades K-6 if they have a waiver or submitted their COVID Safety Plans in advance.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, “the county had to maintain the coronavirus metrics for five consecutive days, which happened as of Monday. The key threshold is a seven-day average of daily coronavirus infections below 25 cases per 100,000 residents.”

Liz Odendahl, Supervisor Hahn’s director of communications told the LA Times, “on Monday, the official daily rate – which is adjusted based on the number of tests, was at 20 cases per 100,000.”

This is what we have been working towards. Thank you to everyone who has worn your masks and kept your distance. Case rates in LA County are dropping. Now we can continue the work getting our kids and teachers safely back in classrooms where they belong. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 16, 2021