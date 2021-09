‘Los Tortugas’ shred live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Los Tortugas” performed live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, playing such songs live as “Bulldog” by The Ventures, “Baja” by The Ventures,

and “Bikini Drag” by The Pyramids.

Their next gig takes place Sept. 19, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing Co., located at 259 3rd Ave., Chula Vista, 91910.