Lots of travelers expected on freer Fourth of July





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days.

Even though people are eager to travel and get together with family and friends, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is urging motorists to slow down and enjoy the holiday.

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, July 2, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 5, the CHP will observe a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) focused on speed enforcement.

To keep the roadways safe for everyone, all available officers will be watching for motorists who are distracted, speeding, or driving under the influence (DUI).

“By getting the message out, we are hoping for voluntary compliance from motorists,” added Commissioner Ray. “However, officers will be looking for anyone who is speeding or driving impaired and posing a danger on the roadways.”

Well over 3 million people could pass through the nation’s airports.

Yet lingering restrictions, worker shortages and still significant numbers of unvaccinated people mean some may not be as free as they’d like to be.

And there are fears that the mixing of large numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans at a time when the highly contagious delta variant is spreading rapidly in the U.S. could undo some of the progress made against the scourge.