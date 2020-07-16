Lou Holtz discusses the upcoming football season and importance of the sport to our youth

Lou Holtz was a head coach for 34 years at both the college and pro levels, and is perhaps best known for his 11-season stint as head coach at Notre Dame from 1986-1996. Holtz ended his coaching career in the SEC, however, as the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks for six seasons from 1999-2004.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Holtz earned National Coach of the Year honors from Football News and American Football Coaches Quarterly following the 2000 season, and the Gamecocks’ eight-win improvement from 1999-2000 was, at the time, the third-best turnaround in NCAA history. Holtz retired for a second time following the 2004 season and returned to broadcasting as an analyst for ESPN.

To call Lou Holtz a great football coach is a colossal understatement. He was the only man to lead 6 different college programs to bowl games and served as a life coach to all of his players.

According to Lou Holtz, football is much more than just a sport to so many of the players. Football is a way to learn about life.

Holtz has always cared for his players, and believes his role as a coach gave him the responsibility to guide them through their life during their college years.

At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, the debate of re-opening has turned to schools and Fall sports, including football.

Holtz is still a strong believer that football is very important to thousands of players across the country, saying it keeps them out of trouble and helps mature the young players into adults.

Holtz discussed his beliefs in depth with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

 

Coaching History      Team                                               Years
Head Coach                South Carolina Gamecocks        1999-2004
Head Coach                Notre Dame Fighting Irish         1986-1996
Head Coach                Minnesota Golden Gophers       1984-1985
Head Coach                Arkansas Razorbacks                  1977-1983
Head Coach                New York Jets                               1976
Head Coach                N.C. State Wolfpack                     1972-1975
Head Coach                William & Mary Tribe                  1969-1971
Assistant Coach         Ohio St. Buckeyes                         1968
Assistant Coach         South Carolina Gamecocks         1966-1967
Assistant Coach         Connecticut Huskies                    1964-1965
Assistant Coach         William & Mary Tribe                  1961-1963
Assistant Coach          Iowa Hawkeyes                             1964

