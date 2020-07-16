Lou Holtz discusses the upcoming football season and importance of the sport to our youth

Lou Holtz was a head coach for 34 years at both the college and pro levels, and is perhaps best known for his 11-season stint as head coach at Notre Dame from 1986-1996. Holtz ended his coaching career in the SEC, however, as the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks for six seasons from 1999-2004.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Holtz earned National Coach of the Year honors from Football News and American Football Coaches Quarterly following the 2000 season, and the Gamecocks’ eight-win improvement from 1999-2000 was, at the time, the third-best turnaround in NCAA history. Holtz retired for a second time following the 2004 season and returned to broadcasting as an analyst for ESPN.

To call Lou Holtz a great football coach is a colossal understatement. He was the only man to lead 6 different college programs to bowl games and served as a life coach to all of his players.

According to Lou Holtz, football is much more than just a sport to so many of the players. Football is a way to learn about life.

Holtz has always cared for his players, and believes his role as a coach gave him the responsibility to guide them through their life during their college years.

At this point in the coronavirus pandemic, the debate of re-opening has turned to schools and Fall sports, including football.

Holtz is still a strong believer that football is very important to thousands of players across the country, saying it keeps them out of trouble and helps mature the young players into adults.

Holtz discussed his beliefs in depth with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Coaching History Team Years

Head Coach South Carolina Gamecocks 1999-2004

Head Coach Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1986-1996

Head Coach Minnesota Golden Gophers 1984-1985

Head Coach Arkansas Razorbacks 1977-1983

Head Coach New York Jets 1976

Head Coach N.C. State Wolfpack 1972-1975

Head Coach William & Mary Tribe 1969-1971

Assistant Coach Ohio St. Buckeyes 1968

Assistant Coach South Carolina Gamecocks 1966-1967

Assistant Coach Connecticut Huskies 1964-1965

Assistant Coach William & Mary Tribe 1961-1963

Assistant Coach Iowa Hawkeyes 1964