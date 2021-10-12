Lou Uridel: It’s time for businesses to stand up against government mandates





OCEANSIDE, CA (KUSI)- Los Angeles City leaders approved another mandate requiring everyone entering many indoor spaces to be vaccinated.

The City Council voted 11-2 in favor of the ordinance that will require proof of full vaccination for those entering shopping malls, restaurants, bars, gyms, sports arenas, museums, spas, nail salons, and indoor city facilities by Nov. 4th.

Many San Diego business owners are preparing to fight the mandate if San Diego County follows in their footsteps, especially since Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has supported Gavin Newsom’s policies and shutdowns throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Current vaccine eligibility includes people age 12 and up.

KUSI’S Kacey McKinnon spoke with Metroflex Gym owner, Lou Uridel, about this new mandate who believes vaccine mandates are, “one of the stupidest things” that could happen.

Uridel concluded the live interview saying, “let’s go Brandon.”

Uridel also slammed Nathan Fletcher for extending San Diego County’s state of emergency, when there is no emergency to extend. But Uridel explained, doing so gives the Board of Supervisors the power to do “whatever they want to do.”

