Lou Ward shares It’s That Kind of Season’ Chirstmas song





Lou Ward, an Escondido, CA singer, has written a new Christmas single, “It’s That Kind of Season”, along with a music video.

The song makes a simple request: “if you celebrate Christmas, just remember why it started! Even if you give materialistic gifts that satisfy wants, make sure you give meaningful, priceless, motivational messages too! It’s the perfect time to start a new tradition: having “Priceless Christmases” – giving precious gifts that money can’t buy!”

Watch the music video: https://youtu.be/yjBaTeHI-xQ