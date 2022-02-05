Loud booms expected from Camp Pendleton explosives training over next week

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) – Explosives training exercises continued Saturday at Camp Pendleton and were expected to send loud booming sounds throughout the surrounding area over the next week.

From Feb. 4 through Feb. 11, high-power explosives will be fired at the Marine Corps. base as part of a training exercise, according to a statement from the North County Fire Protection District.

“Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sounds of explosions `booms’ may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away,” the NCFPD tweeted.