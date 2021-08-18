Louis Uridel responds to Nathan Fletcher’s demeaning message to San Diego

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Louis Uridel, owner of Metroflex Gym in Oceanside, has been vocal in the fight against government mandated COVID regulations from the start of the pandemic.

Uridel has never implemented any COVID restrictions at his business, and hasn’t had a single COVID outbreak that resulted.

Furthermore, Uridel spoke in front of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s lengthy public hearing session. Over a hundred San Diegans showed up to speak, and make their voices heard directly to our elected officials, many of whom said the elected officials forgot they work for the people.

Uridel told the Board of Supervisors he will not comply with their request “to have employers do their dirty work.” Continuing, “you want to know why there is so much kickback on this? We simply don’t trust you. And why would we? It’s gone from two weeks to flatten the curve, to show me your papers if you want to work here.”

Metroflex Oceanside owner @LouisUridel tells @SanDiegoCounty… "I will never submit to any request to requirement to wear masks or vaccine mandates. I will never submit to rules, that segregate or dismantle people and put them against each other." More: https://t.co/CHL6atoyFi pic.twitter.com/7nzEy7dWXr — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 17, 2021

After the meeting, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher posted a message to San Diegans telling them they are too dumb to do their own research.

Fletcher’s message began, “you didn’t research anything and its highly probable that you don’t even know how to do so.” Concluding, “No? Then you didn’t f***ing research anything. You read or watched a video, most likely with little to no objectivity. You came across something in your algorithm manipulated feed, something that jived with your implicit biases and served your confirmation bias, and subconsciously applied your emotional filters and called it proof. Scary.”

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney asked Uridel what he thought about Fletcher’s message to San Diego, and he said, “I think Nathan Fletcher needs a hug.”

Continuing, “a lot of people that went there, there were nurses, doctors, people that work in hospitals.” Uridel explained that the people who spoke got their data from the San Diego County website.

Uridel told Phinney, “Nathan Fletcher took heat yesterday, but it was well deserved, he had it coming. It’s kind of hard to feel bad for the guy that constantly puts himself out there in that way.”