‘Love Your Feral Felines’ focuses on giving cats a second chance at life

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One North County shelter is working to do more than adopt pets.

“Love Your Feral Felines” focuses on educating the public on spaying/neutering and the “trap-neuter-return” process in reducing the number of feral cats and kittens entering shelters.

Senior Director of Love Your Feral Felines, Melissa Dunaj, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the organization and their work.