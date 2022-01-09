Lovely the handsome pup is looking for a new home





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Lovely is a 12-weeks-old retriever blend male pup that currently weighs 7 pounds but is estimated to weigh 35-45 pounds.

Handsome Lovely is already neutered and came from one of the Center’s partners in Central California with his two siblings.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Lovely are a match!

Adoption Fee: $530 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Fernanda Lopez of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to present Lovely.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.