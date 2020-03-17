Low-cost snacks for children who are at home due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter said they want to reassure its client population and those affected by the COVID-19 crisis that the hunger-relief nonprofit will continue its food distribution programs throughout San Diego County during the COVID-19 crisis.

President & CEO of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Jim Floros, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about what the food bank is doing during the COVID-19 crisis and Nutrition & Wellness Coordinator, Maria Taverna, showed off some budget-friendly snacks to make for kids who are at home while the schools are closed due to the virus.

Since the City of San Diego declared a State of Emergency, the hunger-relief nonprofit said it has been flooded with calls from its client population who are asking if the Food Bank will continue its hunger-relief programs amid the crisis.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in California, 25 community and business groups totaling 600 volunteers have canceled volunteer shifts at the Food Bank over concerns about COVID-19, according to the San Diego Food Bank. With a staff of 70, the Food Bank relies entirely on an army of volunteers to inspect, sort and package food for the 350,000 people it serves every month. Without volunteer support, the Food Bank cannot carry out its mission.