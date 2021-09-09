Lowriders unite in hopes of getting National City ordinance revoked





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Back in 1992, National City began enforcing a no-cruise ordinance, banning low rider cars and others from cruising.

Now a local group called the United Lowriders Coalition is working to repeal this rule.

They are set to present their case Thursday during a virtual public forum.

Two Members of the United Lowrider Coalition, DeAnna Garcia and Jovita Arellano, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes live on Good Evening San Diego to discuss their plans to advocate for the law’s repeal.