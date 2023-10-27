Loyal to the end: San Diego’s soccer club closes operations

SAN DIEGO – The sadness was evident in the voice of Andrew Vassiliadis, a strident quiver throughout the conversation. But no tears fell until we spoke of the future jobs of the Loyal employees moving throughout the county.

“Their success means a lot to me,” the Loyal chairman said. “I’m very proud of what we started…we were the first brushstrokes of professional soccer coming back to San Diego.”

“I’ve always lead with my heart, and that’s what’s right.”

The leadership of the this team could spend their time angry, hostile or bitter. Instead, they choose gratefulness, joy, and appreciation – pointed towards the fans who made these past four seasons incredible ones.

“Even in the moments of grief…I love this club,” Vassiliadis said. “It’s just confirmation that we built a proper soccer club. And that’s the response [we got] on Sunday night – thank you for representing us and who we are.”

Still, there is shock and amazement even now at the end of their season – a loss in extra time in the first round of the USL playoffs.

“I think all of us lost a piece of our soul,” Loyal vice president and National Soccer Hall of Famer Landon Donovan said. ‘You don’t often have a night where you don’t know this is the last night.”

The future for Donovan is unclear – he says he’s spoken to the MLS club about a role, but nothing is certain.

“This is my home,” Donovan said. “I love San Diego and that’s not gonna change when it comes to the Wave or San Diego FC.”

It’s ironic that so many with the Loyal are and will end up at the MLS venture – that was the last strike to the Loyal’s foundation. Still fighting to keep funds afloat in their fourth year, the MLS expansion into town threatented their ability to develop talent and find venues to play. MLS also chose to not partner, or purchase, the Loyal branding and players.

“Would I have liked to be a part of it?,” Vassiliadis said. “Sure.”