LPGA player from San Diego prepares for Kia Classic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 LPGA Kia Classic, the tournament’s 11th Annual, will return to Southern California and is set to take place at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort from March 23rd to 29th.

The 2020 Kia Classic field includes all Top 10 LPGA players along with 75 of the top 80 golfers on last year’s money list are scheduled to compete.

LPGA player from San Diego Tiffany Joh stopped by Good Morning San Diego to discuss the up coming tournament.