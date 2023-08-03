LTC Alex Vindman, key witness in Trump impeachment, endorses Janessa Goldbeck
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, a key witness in one of the Donald Trump impeachments, has endorsed Democrat Janessa Goldbeck for San Diego County Supervisors District 4.
The District 4 special election is on August 15, 2023.
Goldbeck is campaigning against Democrat Monica Montgomery-Steppe, and Republicans Amy Reichert and Paul McQuigg.
Goldbeck has already sent mailers out asserting herself as an ally of President Joe Biden, and now her campaign has issued a press release announcing Vindman’s endorsement. She is the only candidate making the special election to be about national politics.
Goldbeck’s campaign’s release about the Vindman endorsement reads, “On the same day former President Donald Trump was formally charged with subverting the election, one of the most well-known voices against the former President weighed in on a local San Diego County election that’s receiving increasing attention across the region and state.” Continuing, “Renowned military veteran LTC Alex Vindman, best known for his Congressional testimony that provided key evidence for the first impeachment charges against Donald Trump, has officially endorsed Janessa Goldbeck for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. LTC (Ret) Vindman is a decorated Iraq War veteran and former Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council.”
Janessa Goldbeck for Supervisor’s complete press release is below:
LTC (Ret) Alex Vindman said: “I know firsthand Janessa Goldbeck’s integrity and selfless leadership and she will be an outstanding public servant for San Diego. Janessa Goldbeck’s service in the Marines and tireless advocacy for veterans have made a huge difference for our county and are sure to make a huge difference for her hometown of San Diego.”
Goldbeck, a former Marine Corps Captain and leading advocate for America’s veterans, has consistently demonstrated her dedication to improving the lives of San Diego County residents. Her platform emphasizes addressing the homeless crisis, affordable housing, protecting the environment, and more services for seniors.
Janessa Goldbeck responded to Colonel Vindman’s endorsement: “On today of all days, when we see the rule of law finally holding Donald Trump to account, it’s especially meaningful to earn Colonel Vindman’s endorsement. He is a great American who didn’t back down from speaking truth to power and his example guides my service. I’ll tackle the problems politicians aren’t fixing – no matter how big the problem – because that’s what true leadership means to me.”
Goldbeck has previously been endorsed by Congressmen Scott Peters and Juan Vargas, State Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins, Equality California and the Clairemont Democratic Club. If elected, Goldbeck would be District 4’s first LGBTQ County Supervisor.
Goldbeck is a decorated Marine Corps veteran who fought a policy banning women from top jobs in the military and stood up for victims of sexual assault as a Uniformed Victim Advocate. She is the CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, a national nonprofit organization with more than 1.5 million members that gives veterans and military families a bigger say on issues that matter to them. She serves on the county’s Behavioral Health Services Board and has been endorsed by the San Diego County Medical Society, representing more than 4,600 physicians in our region. Ballots for the special election have been mailed and voting ends August 15, 2023. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote there will be a general election November 7, 2023.
