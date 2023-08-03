LTC Alex Vindman, key witness in Trump impeachment, endorses Janessa Goldbeck

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, a key witness in one of the Donald Trump impeachments, has endorsed Democrat Janessa Goldbeck for San Diego County Supervisors District 4.

The District 4 special election is on August 15, 2023.

Goldbeck is campaigning against Democrat Monica Montgomery-Steppe, and Republicans Amy Reichert and Paul McQuigg.

Goldbeck has already sent mailers out asserting herself as an ally of President Joe Biden, and now her campaign has issued a press release announcing Vindman’s endorsement. She is the only candidate making the special election to be about national politics.

Goldbeck’s campaign’s release about the Vindman endorsement reads, “On the same day former President Donald Trump was formally charged with subverting the election, one of the most well-known voices against the former President weighed in on a local San Diego County election that’s receiving increasing attention across the region and state.” Continuing, “Renowned military veteran LTC Alex Vindman, best known for his Congressional testimony that provided key evidence for the first impeachment charges against Donald Trump, has officially endorsed Janessa Goldbeck for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. LTC (Ret) Vindman is a decorated Iraq War veteran and former Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council.”

San Diego County District 4 candidate @JGoldbeck ties herself to President Joe Biden on new mailers. pic.twitter.com/Pwuw1Zqn4W — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 3, 2023

Janessa Goldbeck for Supervisor’s complete press release is below: