Luck Duck Foundation: Inclement weather shelters should open year-round





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Inclement Weather Shelter Program was activated by the city for those experiencing homelessness during the oncoming winter storms.

Storms can be life threatening for the homeless, even in San Diego.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Executive Director Drew Moser of the Lucky Duck Foundation to discuss why he thinks inclement weather shelter should be available year-round.

For details on when and where the shelters will open, visit the city’s website.