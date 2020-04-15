Lucky Duck Foundation Announced funding support of COVID-19 tests for homeless at the Convention Center temporary shelter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation (LDF) announced that it funded COVID-19 tests for 1,500 individuals experiencing homelessness at the San Diego Convention Center temporary shelter.

The effort, in partnership with Family Health Centers of San Diego (FHCSD), is a proactive measure to protect the health of San Diego’s homeless community.

Testing is anticipated to begin Thursday with 150 tests administered per day. In addition, service providers, San Diego Police Department personnel, and other front-line staff working at the Convention Center in support of those being sheltered will also be tested.

LDF stepped in to provide funding for the COVID-19 test kits after finding out that no testing had been done. “We believe it is critical to test all of the people being sheltered at the Convention Center along with those providing support and services,” said Dan Shea, LDF Board Member and Tuesday Group Co-Founder. “By administering tests at the Convention Center, we can take informed action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community. We are pleased to collaborate with Family Health Centers of San Diego and the Regional Task Force on the Homeless on this important measure.”