Lucky Duck Foundation announces additional $2.4M in funding for homelessness efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation is local to San Diego and focuses on helping homeless folks.

In September, the foundation announced they would deploy more than $2.4 million throughout San Diego County to alleviate homelessness.

As the weather turns, the foundation is gearing up to aid San Diego’s homeless by hosting a press conference to call on San Diego City and County leaders to house homeless folks in shelter beds.

Their press conference call takes place on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at the University of San Diego, at the Degheri Alumni Center, Room 120.

Drew Moser, Executive Director at the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what the foundation is planning.