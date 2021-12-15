Lucky Duck Foundation funds programs addressing homelessness in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This wet, cold weather can cause a lot of problems for all of us, but for those living on the streets, it can be downright life-threatening.

That’s why the local nonprofit, the Lucky Duck Foundation, is so essential.

It is dedicated to funding programs that address homelessness throughout San Diego County.

Executive Director of the Lucky Duck Foundation, Drew Moser, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss more about the organization.