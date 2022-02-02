Lucky Duck Foundation launches new $1M region-wide homeless employment and job training initiative program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation has launched a new $1 million homeless employment and job training imitative.

The program’s goal is to develop skills and experience to secure long-term employment for homeless folks.

Drew Moser, Executive Director at the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details about the imitative.

More homeless folks cite employment as a key factor in overcoming homelessness than even housing, Moser described.