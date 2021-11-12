Lucky Duck Foundation provides life-saving food and water to San Diego’s unsheltered





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, Drew Moser with the Lucky Duck Foundation talked with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego about the foundation’s commitment to helping San Diego’s homeless.

According to recent studies, veterans made up about 8 percent of San Diego’s homeless population last year.

The Lucky Duck Foundation raises awareness and funds to help alleviate the homelessness epidemic in San Diego County. They also provide support and relief to thousands of homeless individuals and families living on our streets.