Lucky Duck Foundation seeks to build temporary homeless shelters in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego is moving forward with its new plan to implement safe sleeping parking lots at various spots near central business districts.

One such proposed location is Inspiration Point at Balboa Park. This has been a largely controversial proposal, with Balboa Park interest groups working against organizations like the Lucky Duck Foundation.

KUSI Teresa Sardina went live with details.