Lucky Duck Foundation stands in support of Unsafe Camping Ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Drew Moser, executive director of the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss the recently released results of the San Diego County Annual Point-in-Time Count.

During their discussion, Moser addressed his organization’s stance on the proposed Unsafe Camping Ordinance set to be voted on by San Diego City Council on Tuesday, June 13.

Moser explained that The Lucky Duck Foundation supports the ordinance fully, going as far as to call on San Diego locals who share the same opinion to call on their councilmembers and ask them to vote in favor of the bill.