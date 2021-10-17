Lucky Duck Foundation urges city leaders to house San Diego’s homeless before winter months

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation and Tuesday Group are urging city leaders to take action to add shelter beds to help San Diego’s homeless communities before the temperature lowers in the coming winter months.

In September, the foundation announced they would deploy more than $2.4 million throughout San Diego County to alleviate homelessness.

Drew Moser, Executive Director at the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the foundation is planning.