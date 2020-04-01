Luna Grill creates ‘Good Card’ program to feed children in the San Diego community





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With kids all over San Diego County losing access to meals traditionally provided at school due to COVID-19 shutdowns, many families are facing increased food insecurity. Luna Grill today launched “The Good Card,” where for every $5 gift card increment, Luna Grill will donate a fresh, healthy meal to a San Diego kid in need, sharing the sentiment of “you keep the card, we feed the kids.”

“In many instances, the school lunch program is the primary source for a guaranteed hot meal for thousands of local children,” said Rich Pinnella, Chief Brand Officer at Luna Grill. “In this time of anxiety, uncertainty and scarcity, our team wanted to “Do Good” and make the most of our resources. Food is love and we can provide food,” he added.

Customers can log on to www.LunaGrill.com/TheGoodCard and purchase the e-gift card for themselves or send to a friend. For every increment of $5 purchased, Luna Grill will donate a fresh, healthy meal to a child in need through a partnership with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. “The program is a big win/win for San Diegans — You keep the card, we feed the kids,” said Pinnella.

All meals will be prepared and packaged in Luna Grill kitchens, adhering to the strictest hygiene guidelines, then delivered in sealed packaging for distribution through San Diego Food Bank operations/meal pick-up locations.

“We are not doing this alone…with the generous support of local partners KUSI San Diego and iHeart Radio San Diego, who are getting the word out and working with Luna Grill to make this happen. All of us are big fans of the work Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank is doing for San Diego. They are the backstop from keeping kids and families from going hungry,” added Pinnella.

Customers can use their e-gift cards for take-out or delivery orders at any of Luna Grill’s 50 locations.

A pioneer in the fast-casual segment, Luna Grill offers fresh Mediterranean food such as signature kabob plates, gourmet salads, appetizers including organic hummus and falafel, wraps, desserts, craft beer and wine in a contemporary setting. The concept has now grown to 50 locations in Southern California and the Dallas Fort Worth area.

