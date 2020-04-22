Luna Grills “Good Card” program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In just six weeks, Luna Grills “Good Card” program has provided meals for over 30,000 children in need. Due to COVID-19, children are out of school and many rely on school lunches.

The San Diego Food Bank has helped distribute meals to children during this difficult time for all. When the Good Card started in early March, their goal was to feed 10,000 children.

Now, with the communities support they have exceeded expectations and will continue the program for as long as needed.



For every $5 gift card increment purchased, Luna Grill will donate a meal to a child in need…and you keep the Gift Card!



How it works:

Click to purchase The Good Card Select gift card amount (Luna Grill will donate 1 meal for every $5 increment purchased in gift cards – for example, $25 = 5 kids meals) Enter in recipient email address (can be for you, a friend, relative, neighbor – anyone!) Add payment information and click purchase e-card. For your protection, virtual e-gift cards will be approved by Luna Grill and emailed to recipient email address within 24-48 hours of purchase. Every Friday we will cook and package up the donated meals to be picked up and delivered by San Diego Food Bank! Follow us on Instagram @lunagrill to stay involved!