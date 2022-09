Luxurious ‘Shore House’ at Hotel Del Coronado officially opens

CORONADO (KUSI) – The new Shore House at The Hotel Del is now complete, and all of the available living spaces have already sold.

The Shore House at The Dell officially opened its doors on Thursday, Sept. 15 which marked the completion of The Del’s $400 million Master Plan Reimagination.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the new San Diego addition for the details.

Website: hoteldel.com