Luxury vacations are latest carrot to lure CA residents to COVID vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the state of California plans to hand out $1.5 million in prize money Tuesday to 10 residents vaccinated against COVID- 19, the incentives won’t end there, with Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing Monday a giveaway of six vacation packages.

The drawing will be held July 1, with anyone in the state who is at least partially vaccinated eligible for the prizes.

The prizes include vacation packages to Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Rancho Mirage for up to four people, with the various tours including dining at highly-touted eateries, visits to theme parks or tickets to sporting events.

Newsom said the venues participating in the giveaway donated their services, while the state “is going to provide an additional $2,000 for travel, so your travel is covered.”

Up for grabs will be:

— a trip to Anaheim, with two-night stays at three different resorts, two-day park-hopper tickets to the Disneyland Resort, dinner at the Anaheim White House and a $500 gift certificate to South Coast Plaza;

— a stay at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, with two-floor seats to a Lakers game, four tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood and visits to The Broad, the California Science Center and the Natural History Museum;

— a two-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, an 80-minute spa treatment for two and daily breakfast for two at State Fare Bar & Kitchen;

— a San Diego Beach Dream Vacation, featuring a five-night stay at Catamaran Resort Hotel, surf lessons, a series of dining gift certificates and tickets to the Padres, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland;

— a San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation, with a five-night stay at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, four tickets to the San Diego Symphony, dining certificates, passes to the U.S.S. Midway Museum, a harbor tour, Padres tickets and visits to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and SeaWorld; and

— a five-night stay at the Hotel Nikko San Francisco, four San Francisco City Passes providing tickets to various attractions, dining packages at four luxury eateries such as Jaranita and Wilder, and four tickets to a Giants baseball game.

The giveaway is a continuation of the state’s “Vax for the Win” incentive program aimed at encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Newsom, as of Monday, 72% of state residents had received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state has already chosen 30 winners of $50,000 each, and on Tuesday — the day the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted — the state will chose 10 vaccinated residents to receive $1.5 million each. The state has also been handing out $50 grocery gift cards to residents who receive a first dose of vaccine.

Individual counties and cities have been offering localized incentives of their own. And in conjunction with Tuesday’s reopening of the economy, some other perks are on the table:

— Taco Bell will provide one free beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco to vaccinated customers on Tuesday;

— Chipotle will give vaccinated customers a free topping or side serving of Queso Blanco with the purchase of a full-priced entree item on Tuesday;

— the Los Angeles Clippers will provide vaccinated customers a 15% discount on team merchandise in its online store from Tuesday through Sunday; and

— the Staples Center Team LA Store will provide a 15% discount for vaccinated customers, also from Tuesday through Sunday.