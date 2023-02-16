Machado and Wacha arrive in Peoria, with Hamels not far behind

PEORIA, AZ — Judging by the smiles and the hugs, you’d never guess the new left side of the Padres infield hasn’t played an at-bat together. But that’s the new normal in San Diego – or in this case, Peoria, where $581 million worth of superstar stood next to the same batting cage.

Manny Machado formally reporting for spring training today, on the deadline day for all World Baseball Classic entries. Machado will be suiting up for the Dominican Republic in March, along with Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz. Bogaerts will be playing with the Netherlands.

-The Padres formally introduced new starting pitcher Michael Wacha today. The Associated Press reports that Wacha’s new deal is worth $26 million over four years, but has a team option after 2023. That option requires 2024 and 2025 to be picked up at a cost of $16 million.

“It was definitely a creative deal,” Wacha said. “I want to win. I want to have a chance to make a run and win a world championship.”

"I want to win…that's why I'm here."

"I want a ring."

"I want to help bring a championship to San Diego."

-If the Padres do run a six man rotation, there will be new competition for the last spot. Multiple sources have the Padres signing Rancho Bernardo alum and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels to a minor league deal, which would expand to a $2 million deal if he makes the major league roster. Hamels, who is a four-time All-Star, hasn’t pitched meaningful innings since 2019, and is coming off of three surgeries in the last two years.

-Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke to the assembled media in the clubhouse for the first time this season, saying he’s “looking forward to be back on the field.”

“I missed it a lot for the last year,” he added, when speaking of his 80-game suspension that started last August. “Being back outside, feeling free, feeling healthy, being able to do whatever I want on the field.”

