MADCAPS to celebrate 60th anniversary with annual benefit show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mothers and Daughters Club Assisting Philanthropies (MADCAPS) is celebrating its 60th anniversary of community service with an annual benefit show.

MADCAPS’ mission is to involve mothers and daughters in direct service and support of philanthropic organizations. This show is a celebration of the girls’ hard work and dedication to serving the community.

The theme for this year’s benefit show is “School Days at MADCAPS High” where the MADCAPS girls will go on a journey through high school life.

“School Days at MADCAPS High” will take place from Thursday, March 12th through Saturday, March 14th in Point Loma Nazarene University’s Brown Chapel Theater.

Tickets are available at www.SDMADCAPS.org.