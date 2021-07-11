Maggie the Lab Retriever is ready to fetch her new family

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Maggie is a Lab Retriever terrier blend pup searching for her fur-ever home.

She is 10 weeks old, already female-spayed and 7 pounds currently, but expected to reach 20-35 pounds.

Her adoption fee is $525 including microchip fee.

Maggie has a large scar on her back, showing that she went through some trauma, though they don’t know what, Holly Mendell from the Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet, said.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

PAWmicon is taking place at the Center right now, a comic-themed weekend of activities at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Join the Center from July 23-25 for giveaways, themed photo backdrops, and pet cosplays on July 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Learn more and sign up here.