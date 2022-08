Magician Pete Sciarrino stumps KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon with new magic tricks!





Poway teen, Pete Sciarrino started doing magic tricks to combat shyness. Now he has 4.6 million followers on TikTok and 2-million followers on Youtube!

Sciarrino joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and performed a magic trick he’s never attempted before. It worked!