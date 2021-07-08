Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes along California-Nevada border

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has rattled the California-Nevada border.

People from Lake Tahoe to Fresno reported feeling the shaking Thursday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck at 3:49 p.m. south of the Lake Tahoe area.

Its epicenter was centered 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

It was followed by a dozen aftershocks, with at least one with a magnitude of 4.2.