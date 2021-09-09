Mainly Mozart’s hosting ‘A Path Forward’ concert to commemorate the 20th anniversary 9/11

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Mainly Mozart’s ‘A Path Forward’ benefit concert commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and conducted by San Diego native David Chan.

September 11th reminds us of what happens when hate and intolerance win out, and it’s important to commemorate the loss. But we can’t just stay in that pain. We must connect across our differences to build a path forward through injustice, intolerance, uncertainty and violence.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will support The National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) which equips individuals and communities to overcome hatred, intolerance and incivility.

The concert will be happening at the Surf Cup Sports Park in Del Mar and will feature music from Mozart to George Walker to Tchaikovsky.

The CEO of Mainly Mozart Nancy Laturno, and Scott Pingel, a soloist from San Francisco symphony bassist, along with violinist Zach Depue, from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra discussed the upcoming concert and even performed a few songs on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.