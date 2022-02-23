Mainstream media blames Ukraine crisis for high gas prices, inflation and supply chain problems

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since President Biden took office, Americans have to deal with record high gas prices, inflation and massive supply chain problems that have made empty store shelves a common sight in our supermarkets.

As inflation began rising, President Biden and the Democrats told America the enormous ‘Build Back Better’ bill, filled with new spending and tax hikes, would resolve all the problems, including inflation.

Republicans and even some Democrats spoke out against these claims, explaining that out-of-control spending is what led to the inflation issues in the first place and more spending will only make things worse.

Then, officials in the highest levels of the Biden Administration lied to Americans, as they insisted the inflation problem would be “transitory.” A few weeks later, they were forced to publicly acknowledge inflation was not “transitory.”

But as the Biden Administration continues to fix these issues that are directly impacting Americans, the mainstream media has found a new scapegoat, the Ukraine crisis.

A tweet from CBS News blatantly states, “The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis.”

The tweet is going viral for its obviously false reporting, and Republicans are using it as just the latest example of the mainstream media’s efforts to cover for President Biden’s failures.

As we know, all of the named crisis’ existed way before the Russia-Ukraine crisis began.

The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis. https://t.co/d9dwXWpcvf — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2022

Below are some notable reactions to the CBS tweet:

They’re really trying to do this aren’t they? I mean it’s incredible. I don’t know whether to be upset or impressed with the level of brazen insanity it takes to try to pull this off to run cover for Democrats.

Issues plaguing us for a year due to 2 weeks of turmoil in Ukraine! https://t.co/tIdDTezdoI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 23, 2022

This is not true. https://t.co/X6hibZjqT1 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 23, 2022

No. Don’t let them get away with it. Due to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s failed Far Left policies. thanks https://t.co/lrXGcrTqpc — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 23, 2022

So. None of this was around prior to the Ukraine crisis? How far you’ve fallen as a news outlet. — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) February 23, 2022