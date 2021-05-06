MainStreet Oceanside Mural Project includes ocean glass mosaic piece

Glass mosaic muralist Don Myers has partnered with the MainStreet Oceanside Design Committee to install a glass mosaic mural. Depicting a community of local sea life below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, the 12-by-16-foot mural will be created with glass provided by Oceanside Glass & Tile. They hope to have in installed within the next few months. The mural will be placed on the Conehead Investments building at 615 Mission Ave. across from MainStreet Oceanside.

Community members and businesses can be part of the mural by sponsoring a marine animal or plant. They can also participate in a mural-creation workshop to assemble the glass. The mural is the 4th to be done as part of the MainStreet project will complete the first phase of the Art that Excites program.

The Main Street Oceanside Mural Project is in the final stages of their 4th mural, a mosaic. You can still volunteer and be a part of putting it together! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/zBdJKl8L4q — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) May 6, 2021