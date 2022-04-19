Major airlines announce masks will no longer be required for passengers





Major airlines announce passengers will no longer be forced to wear masks on planes.

Last week, the CDC and Biden Administration extended the federal mask mandate for two weeks, but a federal judge voided it Monday morning.

“The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule-making,” the Associated Press reported. “The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.”

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle was appointed by President Trump.

When passengers aboard planes were informed the mask mandate was dropped, they cheered. Dozens of videos are circulating online showing the full planes of people celebrating the end of the mask mandate.

As of now, Delta, American, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines have all announced they will no longer force passengers to wear masks.

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)! pic.twitter.com/hwq678v55d — United Airlines (@united) April 18, 2022

Passengers cheer as the Delta flight crew announces they no longer will be forced to wear masks. Passengers who wish to continue to wear masks can still do so. pic.twitter.com/YJ2VHMuz12 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 19, 2022

RELATED STORY: Federal Judge in Florida voids Biden’s National Mask Mandate