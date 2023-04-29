“Major Capers – The Legend of Team Broadminded” dives into classified stories of Vietnam War

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Major James Capers Jr. was the face of the United States Marines in the 1960’s-1970’s on billboards and posters nationwide in one of the most successful recruiting campaigns in Marine history.

The new docu-film “Major Capers – The Legend of Team Broadminded” dives deep into the classified missions that Major Capers and other Marines embarked on during the Vietnam War.

Major James Capers Jr. joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his time in combat and what the film means for U.S. Veterans.