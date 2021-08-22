Major Ignazio: ‘Extraction should’ve been directly from the U.S. Embassy’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fallout from the removal of American troops in Afghanistan is continuing, now with the Pentagon formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees.

Retired Special Ops U.S. Air Force of 22 years, Major Glenn Ignazio, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the situation.

Major Ignazio began the conversation by echoing the statement that it was “absolutely crazy right now” and that he was involved in getting around 50 people out of the country.

Getting people from where they’re staying to the gate at the airport is actually the worst part of the journey, he said.

“It’s like a gauntlet,” the major added.