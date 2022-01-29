Major Williams to run for Governor of California in 2022





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Major Williams, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, announces that he will be running for Governor of California in the 2022 elections.

He founded Major Kicks for Kids, a national non-profit that empowers the next generation of entrepreneurs and small business owners.

After running for Mayor of Pasadena and making history by getting the most voters ever by a first time candidate Major has now set his sights on fighting for the citizens of California.

Major Williams was the first candidate to declare his candidacy.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked to Major Williams about his campaign and what he believes he will bring to the people of California.