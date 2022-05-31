Major Williams to run in November’s Gubernatorial Election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Gubernatorial Race is heating up!

If elected, Major Williams will bridge the divide between Californians, guide them to the right path, and usher the State to a new bright future.

“We need someone in office that thinks differently in order to solve complex issues. As we run this campaign, it is our goal to educate the public on the depth of policy that has been passed so that they may see for themselves all of the details and caveats which have slowly eroded our autonomy and freedom as individuals. We will make policy with the best interests of the public in mind and not pander to the big pharma and other industries that now have their hands in the pockets of our politicians.”

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Gubernatorial Candidate, Major Williams, abo0ut his campaign.