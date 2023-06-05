Make-A-Wish San Diego celebrates 40 years in the making

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Make-A-Wish San Diego chapter was incorporated in 1983 (three years after the first wish was granted in Arizona) and has granted nearly 5,000 life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

The San Diego chapter serves children from both San Diego and Imperial Counties and hosts many more wish kids from other states coming to San Diego for their wish to be granted.

A child who has reached the age of 2½ and is under the age of 18 at the time of referral who has a critical illness is eligible for a wish.

There is a common misconception that all wish kids are terminally ill but many of the children who qualify for a wish go on to lead healthy lives. They grant the wishes of medically eligible children (i.e., those diagnosed with critical illnesses — a progressive, degenerative or malignant condition that has placed the child’s life in jeopardy).

President & CEO of Make-A-Wish San Diego, Suzanne Husby, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their work over the last 40 years and the future.