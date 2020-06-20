Make Happiness Happen in Barrio Logan and La Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Geena the Latina & Frankie V Morning show work to “Make Happiness Happen” every week. This week for Make Happiness Happen they helped team up to fix the defaced mural in Barrio Logan.

The mural is on 32nd St and Imperial across the street from Christ the King Catholic Church.

Kim Phillips-Pea is the President of the Southeast Art Team joined us on the air as we got the message out. They represent San Diego’s 4th District and surrounding communities.

They also worked with Kim to set up a Go Fund Me Page.

The goal is $2500 to cover the paint, supplies and also a substance called GrafX which coats the mural so that if it does get tagged, all we have to do is use a pressure washer to clean the spray paint off.

They also brought some positivity to the city of La Mesa by working with the local businesses in the area by sharing their logos. “We teamed up with LED MEDIA and their mobile billboard. We rotated the logos of the stores as well as the GoFundMe link and drove around the village playing music and making our own mini parade. We stopped into the stores and spoke to the owners and let them know we’re there for them! After, the LED MEDIA team drove around for a couple more hours making sure each and every business logo was seen throughout the city,” said Channel 933 radio personality Frankie V.

DEFACED THE MESSAGE LEADERSHIPACROSS FROM CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH(Mistated Location and It is not St.Ritas Catholic Church) Posted by Anthony Young on Wednesday, June 3, 2020