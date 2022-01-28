Make sure to thank your mentor because it’s National Mentor Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jan. 27th is National ” Thank your Mentor day”, so make sure to send your mentor a nice little note today expressing your gratitude!

The mission of MANA de San Diego is to empower Latinas through education, leadership development, community service, and advocacy.

On “Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Elizabeth Ramirez, a mentor with MANA San Diego, about what it means to be a mentor and the impact it has on others.

The Hermanitas Youth Leadership Mentor Program has served over 600 local Latinas, ages 12 to 18, features a curriculum of monthly educational seminars, community service and writing and reading assignments.

https://manasd.org/