Make the choice to shop small this holiday season and make a big impact on local businesses!

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with San Marcos Mayor, Rebecca Jones, on shopping in San Marcos and shopping small, local.

When you treat your loved ones to a special present or gift certificates from a local businesses, you’re truly investing in your community and helping our small businesses thrive.

When transactions are made locally, sales tax revenue is generated to support important city services. Buying local also saves time and resources for residents and helps build the backbone of your local economy.

Please remember to shop and dine in San Marcos for all your holiday needs and outings!

More on what San Marcos has to offer in the interview above.